Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals

February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (24-24-5-1) return from a three-game road trip to host the Norfolk Admirals (13-33-6-0) in the seventh of eight meetings this season. Orlando has split the series with the Admirals with a 3-3-0-0 record, although the Admirals still maintain an edge with an overtime loss point earned on Feb. 15.

HOME COOKING: The Solar Bears will look to maintain their three-game home win streak established last week that included two wins over the Admirals. The Solar Bears' season-high unbeaten streak is six games (5-0-1-0) from Dec. 2-26.

IN THE HOME STRETCH: With 18 games remaining on the schedule including today's match, the Solar Bears are now in the final quarter of the 2019-20 regular season. Orlando went 10-6-1-1 in the final quarter of the 2018-19 campaign to secure a third consecutive trip to the postseason.

WINDSOR TO START THIS AFTERNOON: Clint Windsor is expected to start this afternoon after Mike Condon took the decision on Saturday night at Jacksonville. In last week's series against Norfolk, the goaltender went 2-0-0 in 85 minutes of action with 48 saves on 50 total shots against. Windsor is also coming off a career-high 44-save performance in Friday's 3-2 loss at Atlanta.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Admirals were very active with a pre-trade deadline deal earlier this week, trading team captain Ben Holmstrom and defenseman Johnny Coughlin to the Cincinnati Cyclones for Darik Angeli, Freddy Gerard and Scott Dornbrock. Since falling to Orlando in a pair of games last week, Norfolk picked up a 5-1 road win at Florida on Saturday night.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road to face the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, Feb. 29 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint. Prior to the game, the Solar Bears will also host their inaugural Food Festival.

