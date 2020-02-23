Game Preview: Everblades at IceMen, February 23, 2020

February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Florida Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #23

Referee: Steven Sailor (#5) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Trent Williams (#48)

About Today's Game: The two teams will meet for the second time in three days. Florida opened the weekend with a 6-3 victory over Jacksonville in Estero on Friday. However, the second place Everblades dropped a tough 5-1 decision to the Norfolk Admirals on home ice last night. Meanwhile the Icemen continue their four-game homestand today after earning an impressive 4-0 shutout victory over the Orlando Solar Bears last night. The Icemen are 7-3-0 in their last ten games and continue their quest for a playoff spot in the South Division. Jacksonville (46 pts) trails both third place Greenville (54 pts) and fourth place Orlando (54 pts) by eight points.

Series History: The Everblades lead the All-Time Series 27-4-3, while also leading the season series 5-1-0-1.

About the Icemen: Mike Hedden extended his goal scoring streak last night to three games. Hedden has recorded four goals during this three-game stretch....Goaltender Adam Carlson is coming off a 30-save shutout in Saturday's game. Carlson is taking on a majority of the workload between the pipes for the Icemen this season. Carlson has now appeared in Jacksonville's last 15 contests, while getting the start in the last 12 games.

About the Everblades: Forwards Hunter Garlent and Blake Winiecki each have posted six points against Jacksonville this season.....Former Icemen goaltender Ken Appleby is 3-0-0-1 in four appearances against his former club on the year....Zach Magwood who netted a goal against the Icemen on Friday, is fourth in the league with a 22.2 - percent shooting percentage. Magwood has scored 18 goals on 81 shots.

Today is a Publix Family Funday game! The Icemen will wear the popular Publix "Pub Sub" jerseys and fans will also be permitted onto the ice following the game.

