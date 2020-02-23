Mavs Sign D-Man Roshen Jaswal to ATO
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced they signed defenseman Roshen Jaswal to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) Sunday.
In 74 career games at St. Olaf College (NCAA Division III), the six-foot-three, 194-pound Burnaby, BC native compiled 42 points on 13 goals and 29 assists.
The Mavericks continue a three-game set with Utah Sunday evening at Maverik Center. Faceoff is 6:00 p.m.
