Mavs Sign D-Man Roshen Jaswal to ATO

February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced they signed defenseman Roshen Jaswal to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) Sunday.

In 74 career games at St. Olaf College (NCAA Division III), the six-foot-three, 194-pound Burnaby, BC native compiled 42 points on 13 goals and 29 assists.

The Mavericks continue a three-game set with Utah Sunday evening at Maverik Center. Faceoff is 6:00 p.m.

