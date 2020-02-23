Solar Bears Thump Admirals 5-1 in Return Home
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan recorded a career-high four points and Alexander Kuqali tied a club record with two shorthanded goals as the Orlando Solar Bears (25-24-5-1) returned home to continue their winning ways and picked up a 5-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals (13-34-6-0) on Sunday afternoon at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center. The win gave Orlando a season-high fourth consecutive victory on home ice, and moved the Solar Bears ahead of Greenville into third place in the South Division standings.
Langan scored just 49 seconds into the game when he stole the puck in the neutral zone and snapped his 14th of the season past Sean Romeo at the left circle to give Orlando a 1-0 lead.
Johno May jammed a loose puck past Romeo at 10:27 for his 16th of the season to extend the lead to 2-0.
Kuqali got his second and third goals of the season at 1:31 and 7:01 of the second period to push the lead to four goals, matching Ryan Reaves (Dec. 28, 2012 vs. Florida) for the most shorthanded goals in a single game. It was also Kuqali's first career multi-goal game. Langan and Trevor Olson assisted on both goals.
Langan then set up Eric Drapluk for his first goal with the Solar Bears at 16:49, coming on the man advantage.
J.C. Campagna spoiled Clint Windsor's shutout bid at 11:08 of the third period to get Norfolk on the board.
Windsor earned his 13th victory of the season with 36 saves on 37 shots against; Romeo went 37-for-42 in the loss for Norfolk.
THREE STARS:
1) Alexander Kuqali - ORL
2) Clint Windsor - ORL
3) Eric Drapluk - ORL
OTHER NOTABLES:
Orlando improved to 4-3-0-0 against Norfolk this season with the win; the teams meet one final time on March 18 at the Norfolk Scope
Langan leads Orlando with nine multi-point games; he's recorded four points once, three points twice and two points six times; Langan also led the Solar Bears with seven shots on goal
The Solar Bears recorded 24 shots on goal in the first period to match their previous season-high of shots in a single period (Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk; third period)
Kuqali's goals extends Orlando's shorthanded goal totals to 14, the most in the ECHL this season; the club single-season mark for shorthanded goals is 15
Michael Brodzinski skated in his 120th career game with Orlando, passing Johnny McInnis for sole possession of eighth on the club games played list; Cody Donaghey skated in his 118th career game with the Solar Bears to pass Bryce Aneloski for sole possession of 10th on Orlando's games played list
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road to face the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, Feb. 29 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint. Prior to the game, the Solar Bears will also host their inaugural Food Festival.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2020
- Solar Bears Thump Admirals 5-1 in Return Home - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Beat Tulsa in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Clutch Koper: 'Blades Strike in Final Minute to Earn 5-4 Win - Florida Everblades
- Rays Extend Win Streak to 7 Games, Clinch Playoff Spot - South Carolina Stingrays
- Clutch Third Period Lifts Nailers in Brampton - Wheeling Nailers
- Koper's Late Goal Spoils Hard Fought Effort by IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Jeremy Helvig Called up by Charlotte Checkers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- DiChiara Ties It in Third, Thunder Score Next Three for 5-2 Win - Reading Royals
- Thunder Heroic on Batman Day with 5-2 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits' Lead Erased in OT Loss to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Sting Railers Late in 6-5 Overtime Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Taylor's Goal Not Enough to Spark Comeback as Growlers Top Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Glads Down Greenville 4-3 in Thrilling OT Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Sink the Mariners 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mavs Sign D-Man Roshen Jaswal to ATO - Kansas City Mavericks
- McGauley & Wagner Returns to Utah for Today's Game - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Rockford Recalls Defenseman Jack Ramsey - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Everblades at IceMen, February 23, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Royals, Adirondack Meet Sunday Afternoon in Glens Falls - Reading Royals
- Dan DeSalvo Loaned to Chicago Wolves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gage Quinney Becomes 65th Former Nailer to Reach NHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Strike Early, Take Both Games against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- 8,327 Attend Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Game at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Dominate Railers in Front of 5,846 Fans - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Early Scoring, Physical Play Downs Rush in 3-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.