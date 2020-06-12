Beast Announce Pair of Future Considerations Deals

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -The Brampton Beast have officially announced two Future Considerations deals.

The first deal will see Brampton sending forward Matt McLeod to the Cincinnati Cyclones to complete the March 3rd trade for goaltender Jamie Phillips.

McLeod suited up in 33 game sin his ECHL rookie season and scored four goals and eight total points over that span.

Phillips patrolled the crease for three games with the Beast and went 2-1 with a .908 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.34.

The second deal will see the Brampton receive defenseman Cameron Heath from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, which completes the December 26th trade for forward Mathieu Foget.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Heath saw action with both the Wheeling Nailers and the aforementioned Swamp Rabbits this past season and had six points over the course of 30 games.

The next order of business for the Beast will be to release their 20-man season ending roster. That announcement can be expected on June 15th.

