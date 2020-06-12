Royals to Host Online Coaches Clinic June 29-30

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals and Head Coach Kirk MacDonald will host an online coaches clinic June 29-30 (11:00 a.m. start times) and the video presentations will feature hockey operations staffs from the Flyers and Phantoms.

Registration here: https://www.royalshockey.com/community/reading-royals-coaches-clinic

Slated to presented: Kirk MacDonald, John Riley (Flyers Player Development Coach), Kerry Huffman (Phantoms Assistant Coach), Royals Assistant Coach Nick Luukko and Andrew Lord (EIHL Cardiff Head Coach).

The Royals will announce the topic of each video call to registrants ahead of the clinics. All zoom calls will be recorded and distributed to registrants following the presentations.

Reading is preparing for the 20th anniversary of professional hockey in Berks County. Season, group and flex tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825 or visiting royalshockey.com.

