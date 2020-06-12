McGrath Traded to Indy to Complete Deal

June 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Forward Patrick McGrath has been traded to the Indy Fuel to complete a previous deal where the Grizzlies acquired Jack Jenkins and Christian Horn for Future Considerations.

McGrath played in 18 games for the Grizzlies in the 2019-20 season, scoring 1 goal and leading the team in penalty minutes with 86.

The 2020-2021 season is scheduled to begin in October and the Utah Grizzlies will look forward to celebrating their 25th season of hockey. The Grizzlies would like to thank their great fans for all the support through these difficult times. For updates on the Grizzlies, go to utahgrizzlies.com and follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.