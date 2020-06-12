Everblades Nominated for Five ECHL Awards

ESTERO, Fla.- The Florida Everblades have been nominated for five league awards for the 2019-2020 season, as announced by the ECHL on Thursday.

The ECHL Awards recognize the accomplishments of teams and individuals across the league at the end of every season. This year, the awards will be presented live through the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

The Everblades organization was nominated for Theme Night of the Year, specifically for the notable one-night rebrand to the Florida Skunk Apes on March 7. The organization received additional nominations for Group Department of the Year, Ticket Department of the Year and Team Award of Excellence. The ECHL also nominated 'Blades Account Executive, Chandler Guest, for Sales Rookie of the Year.

"It is great to be recognized for the effort that was put into the season," said Craig Brush, Hertz Arena CEO and Florida Everblades General Manager. "Our front office truly deserves this great recognition for the hard work they do. Whether it is in season or the offseason, they continue to find creative ways to help the organization grow."

The Everblades are looking to continue the great work for the 2020-2021 season. With upcoming theme nights and community initiatives, the organization will continue to provide the Southwest Florida area with high-level entertainment.

