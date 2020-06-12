Cyclones Complete Trio of Futures Deals

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced the completion of three separate trades on Friday bringing two new players to Cincinnati and sending one to Norfolk. These transactions complete future considerations deals from earlier in the season.

The Cyclones acquired the rights to Forward Matt McLeod from the Brampton Beast, completing the Future Considerations deal for Goaltender Jaime Phillips on March 3. McLeod played in 33 games for the Beast during his rookie campaign tallying 4 goals and 4 assists for a total of 8 points. Prior to turning pro, McLeod completed a four-year stint at Canisius College where he amassed 25 points over 124 games.

The Cyclones also acquired the rights to Forward Jacob Benson from the Tulsa Oilers which completes the deal for Cory Ward on December 11. Benson has appeared in 21 ECHL games and 24 SPHL games after completing four years at St. Cloud State. In 18 games with Tulsa, the Forward from North Dakota had 10 points including 5 goals and 5 assists.

Finally, the Cyclones have dealt Forward Cody Milan to the Norfolk Admirals completing the trade deadline deal that brought Ben Holmstrom and Johnny Coughlin to the Queen City. Milan completed an excellent rookie campaign in Cincinnati after being claimed from Waivers on the eve of the season. Milan scored 8 goals and 21 assists for a total of 29 points. Prior to turning pro, the 24-year-old Forward spent four seasons at Michigan State University where he paced the Spartans with 53 points over 122 career NCAA games.

