Royals, Olivet Boys & Girls Club Form Royals Kids Club Partnership

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) announced Friday the Royals Kids Club has partnered with the Olivet Boys & Girls Club in a new initiative that will provide free skills clinics, game tickets and other unique perks to Olivet members. The Royals Kids Club is one of many initiatives set to roll out during the 2020-21 Season. In its 20th Anniversary Season, the Royals have developed this program to grow the next generation of Royals fans while providing a fun, educational outlet for children in the Berks County community.

Sign up here for the Kids Club: https://www.royalshockey.com/kidsclub

The 2020-21 Royals Kids Club includes:

- Free kids tickets to five games (1 game per month)

- Skills clinics with Royals team at Olivet Locations (open to all kids club members)

- Discounted tickets for families

- Exclusive Kids Club t-shirt (or different giveaway at lower cost)

- Coupons to local Applebee's

- Preseason and postseason party at arena

- Kids Club membership IDs

- Kids Club members help on ice during Chuck-A-Puck

"This is an exciting way for the Royals to give back to Olivet Boys & Girls Club and help introduce their members to the game of hockey," General Manager David Farrar said. "It's also important for our players to participate in the Reading community, and this program allows them the opportunity to serve as mentors and role models for these young people."

"Olivet Boys & Girls Club continues to strive to meet the needs of the youth in the Reading and Berks County," said Chris Winters, President and CEO of Olivet Boys & Girls Club. "It is imperative we continue to give our youth, great opportunities and experiences through our programming. With this announcement, Olivet Boys & Girls Club will have established positive working relationships with every major professional sport franchise in Berks County. These relationships are critical in teaching the valuable life lessons of teamwork, character building, and resiliency that are hallmarks of being an Olivet Boys & Girls Club member."

Olivet operates five clubhouses in Reading and Berks County, a camp in Hamburg, plus three satellite sites in Reading, Conrad Weiser and Governor Mifflin School Districts.

The Royals have announced the team's home schedule for 2020-21, the 20th anniversary of professional hockey in Berks County. Season, group and flex tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825 or visiting royalshockey.com.

