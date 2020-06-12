Royals Finalize Future Considerations Deals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Friday the team has completed three future considerations trades.

1. Reading has received defenseman Joe Rutkowski from Rapid City in return for the assignment of Nathan Noel to South Carolina.

2. The Royals traded defenseman Jimmy Mazza to Greenville, completing a trade from Aug. 30, 2019 in which Reading acquired the rights to forward Hayden Hodgson from Wichita. Greenville acquired the rights to that future consideration in a later deal.

3. The Royals traded forward Thomas Ebbing to Indy, completing a trade from Sept. 22, 2019 in which the Royals picked up forward Ralph Cuddemi from Wichita in exchange for two future considerations.

Rutkowski skated in two games with Rapid City following the conclusion of a four-season career at Ferris State. In his senior season, the 5-foot-10, 172-lb., left-handed shot scored two goals and 12 points in 33 games. As a freshman, Rutkowski tied for a team-leading 18 assists (20 pts.).

The Royals have announced the team's home schedule for 2020-21, the 20th anniversary of professional hockey in Berks County. Season, group and flex tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825 or visiting royalshockey.com.

