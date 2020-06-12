Swamp Rabbits Complete Future Considerations Trades

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions to complete future considerations trades throughout the 2019-20 season:

The Swamp Rabbits have acquired defenseman Jimmy Mazza from the Reading Royals as part of future considerations that changed hands five separate times. To complete the trade for forward Cédric Lacroix from the Wheeling Nailers, the Nailers have chosen to acquire defenseman Chad Duchesne from the Swamp Rabbits. To complete the trade for forward Mathieu Foget from the Brampton Beast, the Beast have chosen to acquire defenseman Cameron Heath from the Swamp Rabbits.

Mazza has 19 pro games under his belt, all spent in Berks County, Pennsylvania. He has posted an assist, 19 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating in that span.

The New York native was one of the Golden Griffins' best scoring defenseman, finishing fourth in scoring with 68 points in Canisius' Division I tenure. He also excelled in the classroom as a three-time Atlantic Hockey All-Academic selection. That excellence also dated back to his time with the PAL Junior Islanders of the USPHL where he was Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 as captain of the team.

Duchesne departs the Swamp Rabbits organization with the fourth-most games played all time in Greenville hockey history (237). In four seasons with the team, the Ontario native posted 48 points (6 goals, 42 assists). He set a career high in points in a single season (19) during the 2018-19 season. He started his pro career after playing two seasons with his hometown Kingston Frontenacs.

Heath joined the Swamp Rabbits from the Nailers and put up five points in 17 games in the Upstate. The disciplined defenseman has only taken three minor penalties across 40 pro games at the ECHL level.

