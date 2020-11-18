Swamp Rabbits Ink Goaltender John Lethemon
November 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce the signing of goaltender John Lethemon to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Lethemon joins Greenville after four seasons competing in the Big-10 conference with Michigan State University.
"Lethemon, in our mind, was one of the top goaltenders in the college ranks last season," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord. "His accomplishments in the Big-Ten speak for itself after a great senior year, and we're really excited to have him."
In his senior year campaign during 2019-20, the Northville, Michigan native posted a 15-15-2 record, along with a sparkling 2.13 goals against average and nationally sixth ranked .935 save percentage. Lethemon, 24, was named one of ten semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the nation's top goaltender.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will welcome fans back inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena for live entertainment on December 5. The Swamp Rabbits face the South Carolina Stingrays in preseason action scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are now available online at Ticketmaster.
Greenville will open the 2020-21 regular season on December 11 in Charleston against the Stingrays. Greenville is slated to open the home portion of their regular season schedule on December 18 against the Florida Everblades.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 18, 2020
- Brampton Beast Season Update - Brampton Beast
- Forward Seamus Malone Signs with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Ink Goaltender John Lethemon - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL's North Division Enacts COVID Voluntary Suspension and Plans 2021-22 Return - Reading Royals
- Adirondack Thunder Issue Statement on Opt out of 2020-21 Season - Adirondack Thunder
- MEDIA RELEASE: Growlers to Opt-Out of 2020-21 ECHL Season - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cyclones Sign Yushiroh Hirano - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL North Division Elects Suspension of Play, Mariners Issue Statement - Maine Mariners
- Rookie Alex Smith to Join Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Gillam Returns for Second Season - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Sign Dane Birks & Matt Foley - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Ink Goaltender John Lethemon
- Greenville Battles South Carolina Stingrays in Lone Exhibition Tilt
- Greenville Signs 2019 Kelly Cup Champion Matt Bradley
- Max Zimmer Signs with Greenville for 2020-21 Season
- Kamerin Nault Returns for Third Season in Greenville