Swamp Rabbits Ink Goaltender John Lethemon

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce the signing of goaltender John Lethemon to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Lethemon joins Greenville after four seasons competing in the Big-10 conference with Michigan State University.

"Lethemon, in our mind, was one of the top goaltenders in the college ranks last season," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord. "His accomplishments in the Big-Ten speak for itself after a great senior year, and we're really excited to have him."

In his senior year campaign during 2019-20, the Northville, Michigan native posted a 15-15-2 record, along with a sparkling 2.13 goals against average and nationally sixth ranked .935 save percentage. Lethemon, 24, was named one of ten semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the nation's top goaltender.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will welcome fans back inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena for live entertainment on December 5. The Swamp Rabbits face the South Carolina Stingrays in preseason action scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are now available online at Ticketmaster.

Greenville will open the 2020-21 regular season on December 11 in Charleston against the Stingrays. Greenville is slated to open the home portion of their regular season schedule on December 18 against the Florida Everblades.

