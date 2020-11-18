Forward Seamus Malone Signs with Indy

November 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Seamus Malone to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Malone, 24, skated in 35 games last season for the American Hockey League's Utica Comets, earning four goals and one assist. Assigned to the Kalamazoo Wings in early February, Malone registered one goal and two assists in three games before being recalled. Entering his second professional season, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward has skated in 41 AHL contests earning seven goals and one assist.

Prior to turning pro, Malone spent four years at the University of Wisconsin where he played in 143 NCAA games, earning 33 goals and 71 assists. Serving as the Badgers' alternate captain during his senior year, Malone finished tied for first in points with eight goals and 18 assists in 37 games.

With the signing of Malone, the Fuel have 12 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

