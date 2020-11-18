Rookie Alex Smith to Join Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush and Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday that they agreed to terms with rookie forward Alex Smith for the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year old forward spent the past four seasons skating with Michigan Tech at the NCAA Division I level. During his time with the Huskies, Smith totaled 79 points in 155 career games and was named co-captain his senior season. A faceoff specialist, Smith led his team and ranked 14th nationally with a .589 faceoff percentage as a junior.

Prior to Michigan Tech, the 6-foot, 188-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta racked up 84 points on 32 goals and 52 assists in 56 games with the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in 2015-16 and was named the SJHL Player of the Year.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Friday, Dec. 11 against the Jacksonville Icemen.

