Nailers Sign Dane Birks & Matt Foley

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two more player signings for the upcoming season. Wheeling has signed defensemen Dane Birks and Matt Foley to ECHL contracts.

Birks, 25, will begin his third professional season and second in Wheeling, as he played for the Nailers during his rookie season of 2018-19. Dane accumulated one goal, 13 assists, and 14 points in 65 games with Wheeling, and also posted a +1 rating, as he was relied upon to play well in his defensive zone. Last season, the Merritt, British Columbia native recorded three goals, seven assists, and ten points in 52 games with the Rapid City Rush. Prior to turning pro, Birks played three seasons of college hockey at Michigan Tech, where he tallied 30 points in 117 games and posted a +27 rating.

Foley, 25, is set to make his professional debut. Matt attended Yale University for four years, where he majored in Political Science, while playing for the Bulldogs. The blueliner collected two goals, 16 assists, and 23 games in 88 games at Yale, with his best offensive season coming as a freshman, when he finished tied for third among his team's defensemen with eight points. The Longmeadow, Massachusetts native also played two seasons of junior hockey, as he notched ten points in 38 games with the BCHL's Merritt Centennials, then registered eight points in 45 games with the USHL's Bloomington Thunder.

