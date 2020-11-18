Gillam Returns for Second Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of goaltender Mitch Gillam for the 2020-21 season.

Gillam, 28, returns to Wichita for a second campaign. A native of Peterborough, Ontario, the 6-foot, 178-pound netminder appeared in 40 games last year in Thunder blue. He led the league in saves (1,273) and was fifth in minutes played (2,292). Gillam finished with a 15-19-4 record, a 3.48 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

He joined Wichita last season after coming off an American Hockey League deal with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. In 2018-19, he was selected to the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic as he sported a .924 save percentage (ranked fourth in the ECHL) and a 2.63 goals-against average (ranked 14th) prior to the contest.

As a rookie in 2017-18, Gillam appeared in 41 games with the Railers. Gillam posted a record of 23-14-2 with five shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. His performance earned him a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Prior to turning pro, Gillam appeared in 97 career games at Cornell University. He went 47-28-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He earned All-Ivy League Second Team in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

