Cyclones Sign Yushiroh Hirano

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Yushiroh Hirano to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Hirano comes to Cincinnati to take part in his third professional season in North America. The previous two seasons have seen him play in the Pittsburgh Penguins system with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) and Wilkes Barre/Scranton (AHL). During this time, Hirano accounted for 92 points (32 goals + 60 assists) over 119 ECHL games and one assist in one game for Wilkes Barre/Scranton.

"I feel very proud and thankful for the opportunity with the Cyclones during the hard time of the world with COVID-19," said Hirano. "I am looking forward to playing in front of the great Cyclones fans."

Hirano has a very interesting and diverse playing background. Before playing professionally in America, Hirano spent multiple stints in the Asia League, along with Youngstown of the USHL and also playing in one of the top leagues in Sweden. Hirano has also represented his home country of Japan in international play.

"We have intimate knowledge of Yushiroh as a player and competitor from the last two years in Central Division play," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He has an elite level shot and will immediately improve our power play. We look forward to adding a player of his caliber to our team."

