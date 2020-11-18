ECHL's North Division Enacts COVID Voluntary Suspension and Plans 2021-22 Return

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (@readingroyals) announced the team will opt out of competition in the 2020-21 season under the ECHL's COVID Voluntary Suspension Policy. The Royals will return for the team's 20th anniversary season in 2021-22.

All six ECHL North Division teams - Adirondack, Brampton, Maine, Newfoundland, Reading and Worcester - opted out for the 2020-21 campaign.

General Manager David Farrar: "We have determined that in the best interest of community safety and the Royals' long-term success, it is necessary to turn our focus towards 2021-22. We will be back for our 20th anniversary season and know Berks County will rally around our team once fans are allowed back in the building. The Royals have been a staple in this community for two decades and we look forward to providing our fan base a top-notch and affordable family-friendly experience when we return to the ice."

The Royals rely on ticket and sponsorship revenue and current government restrictions hinder the team's ability to conduct business.

Head Coach Kirk MacDonald: "COVID-19 has affected all of us in Berks County and that includes professional sports. Today is difficult day for everyone in the Royals organization, from the players and coaching staff to everyone in our front office. Although the decision for the Royals to sit out the 2020-21 season is a difficult one, we know it is right. We will now begin to focus our attention on the 2021-22 season and continue to build on the solid foundation the Royals and BCCCA established during the 2019-20 season. Can't wait to see everyone next October!"

The Royals staff will be in touch with all 2020-21 plan holders to discuss membership options in the coming weeks.

