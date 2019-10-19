Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Boise

Boise, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes its three-game western swing tonight with another meeting against the Idaho Steelheads.

Tonight is the middle portion of a three-game set between the two teams. The Steelheads won last night in overtime, 2-1. Wichita trailed much of the game before Ostap Safin tied it late in the third. Colten Saucerman recorded the game-winner for his first goal of the season.

After tonight, the two teams will head to INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday, October 25th. With the win, Idaho moved into first place with six points while the Thunder are tied for second with four points.

Chris Crane had his goal-streak snapped last night, but he did collect an assist on the game-tying goal. He has points in all four games this season and leads the team with five (4g, 1a). Stefan Fournier added his first helper of the season last night. He has four points (3g, 1a) in four games. Since coming to Wichita, he has 20 goals and 13 assists in 42 games in Thunder blue.

Brett Supinski, Joe Basaraba and Marc-Olivier Roy lead the Steelheads with three points. Chris Crane leads the Thunder with five points.

