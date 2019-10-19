Komets Hammer Nailers 7-3

The Komets hammered the visiting Wheeling Nailers last night 7-3 to remain unbeaten at 2-0-0 on the young season. The Komets launched a 5-1 lead by the end of the first period and never looked back. The last time the Komets had five goals in a period was last March in a 7-5 win at Kalamazoo.

A.J. Jenks netted his first two goals of the year while Brady Shaw, Shawn St-Amant and Anthony Petruzzelli each logged their first goals. Alan Lyszczarczyk and Chase Stewart also contributed markers. Goaltender Cole Kehler earned his second straight win stopping 23 of 26 shots. The Komets rank third in the ECHL at 33.3% on the power play after going 1/5 with the man advantage last night and were 1/2 on the penalty kill.

Komets trade Israel to Rapid City-- The Komets announced Saturday that defenseman Eric Israel has been traded to Rapid City for future considerations. Israel skated both preseason games scoring one assist and a +2.

The Komets will host arch rival Toledo tonight at 7:35. Still plenty of good seats are available at the Coliseum Ticket Office.

