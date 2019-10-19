Komets Hammer Nailers 7-3
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets hammered the visiting Wheeling Nailers last night 7-3 to remain unbeaten at 2-0-0 on the young season. The Komets launched a 5-1 lead by the end of the first period and never looked back. The last time the Komets had five goals in a period was last March in a 7-5 win at Kalamazoo.
A.J. Jenks netted his first two goals of the year while Brady Shaw, Shawn St-Amant and Anthony Petruzzelli each logged their first goals. Alan Lyszczarczyk and Chase Stewart also contributed markers. Goaltender Cole Kehler earned his second straight win stopping 23 of 26 shots. The Komets rank third in the ECHL at 33.3% on the power play after going 1/5 with the man advantage last night and were 1/2 on the penalty kill.
Komets trade Israel to Rapid City-- The Komets announced Saturday that defenseman Eric Israel has been traded to Rapid City for future considerations. Israel skated both preseason games scoring one assist and a +2.
The Komets will host arch rival Toledo tonight at 7:35. Still plenty of good seats are available at the Coliseum Ticket Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Marlies Assign Alex Gudbranson to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Boise - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Acquire Eric Israel from Fort Wayne - Rapid City Rush
- Zach Sawchenko Recalled from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Hammer Nailers 7-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Marlies Recall Zach O'Brien from the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Utah Grizzlies Game Preview: October 18th at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Home Opener vs. Maine Saturday - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Sell out Home Opener, Start with 2-1 OT Win over Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Go Beast Mode in 10-4 Win at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss at Idaho - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Hammer Nailers 7-3
- Morrison Reassigned to Komets, McKenzie Returns to Fort Wayne Lineup
- Komets Ground Wings in Season Opener 5-2; Wheeling Visits Friday, Walleye Invade Saturday
- Komets Launch 68th Season Saturday; Arich Rival Wings Visit for Opener
- Komets Make Roster Moves