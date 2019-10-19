Steelheads Sell out Home Opener, Start with 2-1 OT Win over Thunder

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (3-0-0) opened the home schedule on a high note, taking down the Wichita Thunder (1-1-2) with a 2-1 overtime win on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,036 fans.

The Steelheads picked up where they left off in the first period with another strong offensive showing to open the game and tallied the game's first goal. At 15:49, forward A.J. White fed an open Will Merchant off the left post for a one-time shot on the power play for his first goal of the year and a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw a leveling from both sides with a split shot total and a lockdown defensively, forcing a push in the third period. In that frame, the Thunder found the answer they needed at 13:26 on a net-front scramble allowing a push from forward Chris Crane to level the score, 1-1, and force overtime for the first time this season.

In overtime, the Steelheads controlled the pace for much of the frame and found the final goal as the payoff. Steelheads defenseman Colton Saucerman gained the edge around the waiting defenseman and put in a loose puck on a second effort off the left post at 4:09, sealing the 2-1 overtime win and the first win on home ice of the 2019-20 regular season.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (3-0-0) halted 24 of 25 shots in the win, while Thunder netminder Mitch Gillam (1-1-1) turned aside 39 of 41 shots in the overtime loss.

