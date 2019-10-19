Second Period Burst Sends 'Blades Past Norfolk on Opening Night
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Tanner Jeannot registered his second straight multi-point game and the Florida Everblades scored three times in a seven-minute span in the second period to top the Norfolk Admirals, 4-2, in the Everblades' home opener on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.
Jeannot (1g-1a), Zach Magwood (2a) and Ben Masella (2a) all registered multi-point games to lead Florida (3-0-0-0, 6 pts.) to its third straight win in its third straight game against the Admirals (1-3-0-0, 2 pts.).
The Admirals got on the board first at the end of their first power play of the game at 14:59 of the first period. Alex Rodriguez teed up Ben Holmstrom right outside the crease for the initial shot. Holmstrom's shot ricocheted off Florida goaltender Ken Appleby's mask, and he batted it down out of the air to give Norfolk the first lead of the game.
After going scoreless in the first period for the first time this season, Florida jumped on Norfolk for three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period to take the lead for good. Aaron Harstad tied the game at one apiece just two minutes into the second. An attempted pass to the slot from behind the net the puck found its way to Harstad at the point, and he wired a shot through traffic over the blocker of Norfolk netminder Alex Sakellaropoulos.
Less than two minutes later, Logan Roe pushed Florida ahead, 2-1, on a power-play goal. Justin Auger dished the puck to the high slot for Brandon Fortunato, who sliced into the slot and found Roe in the right circle. Roe ripped a one-time blast past Sakellaropoulos to give the 'Blades the advantage for good.
Jeannot then scored his fourth goal in three games at the 8:48 mark of the second to push Florida's cushion to two goals. The Everblades raced out to a three-on-two rush, and Jeannot picked up the puck in the high slot. He ripped a shot that glanced off Sakellaropoulos and trickled into the net.
Norfolk's John Gustafsson scored on a five-on-three power play with six minutes, 16 seconds left in the second to pull the Admirals within one.
Florida then dominated the third period and outshot the Admirals by 13 (19-6) to stave off Norfolk's comeback effort. Michael Huntebrinker scored an empty-net goal with 30 seconds left in the game to seal Florida's 18th win in a home opener in 22 seasons.
'BLADES BITES
Florida improved to 18-3-1 in home openers and 3-1-0-0 under head coach Brad Ralph...Jeannot scored his fourth goal of the season and has at least one goal in all three games this season...Brandon Fortunato recorded his first professional point with a secondary assist on the 'Blades second goal...The Everblades held Norfolk to just six shots in each period...Florida had a 113-70 shot differential over the three-game stretch against Norfolk...Appleby finished with 16 saves for his second straight win.
UP NEXT
Florida travels to Orlando on Friday to start a home-and-home series with the Solar Bears. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019
- Thunder Falls 5-2 in Boise to Close Trip - Wichita Thunder
- Second Period Burst Sends 'Blades Past Norfolk on Opening Night - Florida Everblades
- Glads Hop Past Swamp Rabbits in First Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Fall to Nailers in the Last Minute of Play - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Doubled up by Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Serve Swamp Rabbits First Loss - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Sadowy Strikes Twice Late in K-Wings' Home-Opening OT Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Come from Behind to Beat Railers, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Rays Take Down Solar Bears 4-2 in Home Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Siebenaler Wins It in the Final Minute for Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Drop Penalty-Filled Overtime Affair - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Worcester Railers Two Game Win Streak Comes to An End in Glens Falls - Worcester Railers HC
- Reading Bested in Home Opener, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Spoil Reading Royals Home Opener with 5-3 Win - Maine Mariners
- Offensive Explosion Helps Beast Down Growlers - Brampton Beast
- Growlers Fall 7-5 to the Beast - Newfoundland Growlers
- 'Blades Open Home Schedule against Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Capsule: Allen vs. Utah - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - October 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Marlies Assign Alex Gudbranson to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Boise - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Acquire Eric Israel from Fort Wayne - Rapid City Rush
- Zach Sawchenko Recalled from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Hammer Nailers 7-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Marlies Recall Zach O'Brien from the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Utah Grizzlies Game Preview: October 18th at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Home Opener vs. Maine Saturday - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Sell out Home Opener, Start with 2-1 OT Win over Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Go Beast Mode in 10-4 Win at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss at Idaho - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Second Period Burst Sends 'Blades Past Norfolk on Opening Night
- 'Blades Open Home Schedule against Admirals
- Michael Downing Loaned to AHL's Bakersfield Condors
- 'Blades Announce Updates on Renovations, Reminders for Opening Night
- Defenseman Fortunato Assigned to Florida by NHL's Predators