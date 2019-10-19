Game Notes: at Tulsa

REGULAR SEASON GAME FOUR - 10/19/2019

Rapid City Rush @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m. MDT

BOK Center

THIS SEASON

Tulsa: 3gp, 1-2-0-0, 2pts (T-5th Mountain)

Last Game - 10/13 vs Rush (5-3 L)

Rush: 3gp, 1-1-1-0, 3pts (T-3rd Mountain)

Last Game - 10/13 @ Tulsa (5-3 W)

HEAD TO HEAD (1 of 12 Games Played)

Tulsa: 0-1-0-0 (0pts)

Power Play: 0% (0/6)

Penalty Kill: 50% (3/6)

Leading Scorer(s): Danny Moynihan (1g-1ast-2pts)

Rush: 1-0-0-0 (2pts)

Power Play: 50% (3/6)

Penalty Kill: 100% (6/6)

Leading Scorer(s): Giovanni Fiore, Peter Quenneville, Ryker Killins (1g-1ast-2pts each)

NOTES

WE'LL TAKE IT: The Rush finished their grueling start to the season with a 1-1-1-0 record, playing three games in three nights in three cities. This is the first time since the Rush originally joined the ECHL in 2014-15 that the team played in a three-in-three-in-three, which spanned December 19th, 20th, and 21st against Tulsa, Missouri, and Wichita. Despite injuries and roster depletion, the Rush went 3-0-0 in that series five years ago.

DIRTY DOZEN: Coach Tetrault hopes that his scoring depth issue from last season has been addressed, and the numbers from both Sunday and the first three games of the year seem to affirm that. In Sunday's win over the Oilers, 12 of 16 skaters dressed earned a point on the scoresheet. Additionally, out of 17 skaters fielded by the Rush in the last three games, all but three have a point to their credit.

WE'VE GOT THE (CRUNK): We're sure that lyric is exactly what George Clinton and Parliament had in mind when they wrote their 1976 hit. With that, Rush forward Taylor Crunk is back from his suspension and set to join the Rush in Tulsa. Crunk played 8 games with the Rush following the trade deadline last season after spending his entire ECHL career with the Fort Wayne Komets where he played 118 games and earned 18 points and 318 PIM.

ROCK THE BOK: Since joining the ECHL in 2014-15, the Rush have enjoyed great success playing at the BOK Center, going 14-4-0 in 18 games. If that's not impressive, since he filled in for Mark DeSantis following an ejection on February 17, 2017, Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault is 6-2-0 when coaching against the Oilers at the BOK Center.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Four players currently carry point streaks into tonight's rematch against the Oilers, meaning they also have points in every game played this season thus far:

Giovanni Fiore - has points in three straight games (2g-2ast-4pts)

Peter Quenneville - has assists and points in three straight games (1g-3ast-4pts)

Cedric Montminy - has points in three straight games (1g-2ast-3pts)

Myles McGurty - has assists and points in three straight games (3ast)

