ECHL Transactions - October 19
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 19, 2019:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Eric Israel, D traded to Rapid City [10/18]
Greenville:
Add Jake Massie, D assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Delete Brien Diffley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)
Kalamazoo:
Add Cory Dunn, D activated from reserve
Add Brennan Sanford, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Delete David Pope, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Roman Durny, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Eric Israel, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Delete Jaynen Rissling, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Alec McCrea, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Olle Eriksson-Ek, G activated from reserve
Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve
Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [10/18]
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G activated from reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
