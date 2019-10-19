ECHL Transactions - October 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 19, 2019:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Eric Israel, D traded to Rapid City [10/18]

Greenville:

Add Jake Massie, D assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Delete Brien Diffley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)

Kalamazoo:

Add Cory Dunn, D activated from reserve

Add Brennan Sanford, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Delete David Pope, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Roman Durny, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Eric Israel, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Delete Jaynen Rissling, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Alec McCrea, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Olle Eriksson-Ek, G activated from reserve

Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [10/18]

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G activated from reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

