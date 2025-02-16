Xavier Bernard & Sawyer Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Xavier Bernard and forward Sawyer Boulton have been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Bernard, 24, has recorded two points (2a), 13 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 15 games with Lehigh Valley along with an assist, two penalty minutes and a +3 rating in four games (Oct. 26th, 27th & Dec. 31st vs. Wheeling, Feb. 15th vs. Norfolk) with Reading this season. Under a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Phantoms, the Mercier, Quebec native has amassed 42 points (7g-35a), 161 penalty minutes and a +28 rating in 178 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL.

Across 111 ECHL career games, the 6'4", 209-pound, left-shot blue-liner has registered 36 points (6g-30a), 120 penalty minutes and a +43 rating in stints with the Atlanta Gladiators (2021-22) Allen Americans (2022-23), Fort Wayne Komets (2023-24) and Reading (2024-25). Bernard recorded six points (1g-5a), 41 penalty minutes and a -15 rating in 67 AHL career games between the Belleville Senators (2021-23), Bakersfield Condors (2023-24) and Phantoms (2024-25).

Bernard was selected in the fourth round, #110 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to beginning his professional career in 2021-22 with Atlanta in the ECHL, Bernard played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he totaled 103 points (23g-80a), 265 penalty minutes and a +80 rating in 275 QMJHL career games. He also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2017.

Boulton, 20, has registered a goal, 34 penalty minutes and +2 rating in eleven games for Reading this season. The Huntington, New York native scored his first professional career goal on November 23rd against Maine. Additionally, Boulton has played ten games for the Phantoms this season where he has logged 37 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Boulton recorded his first professional career fighting major on November 15th against Springfield.

The 6'0", 209-pound, right-shot forward attended the Philadelphia Flyers 2024 Development Camp, Training Camp and Rookie Series at PPL Center on Sept. 13 and 14. In Game 2 of the Rookie Series, Boulton scored a goal to cap off a tic-tac-toe connection with former Royals Jacob Gaucher and Zayde Wisdom. Additionally, Boulton skated in the third of three preseason games for the Phantoms on a line with current Royals forward Nick Capone.

Prior to signing a two-year AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 3, 2024, Boulton played 40 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign. He also appeared in 16 OHL playoff games for London en route to lifting the J. Ross Robertson Cup as league champions and earning a spot in the Memorial Cup. Prior to signing with London in October, 2023, Boulton opened the season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Rochester Jr. Americans where he registered five points (3g-2a) in 10 games.

Sawyer is the son of 654-game NHLer Eric Boulton (2000-2016) and older brother of his former London Knights teammate Ryder Boulton.

