Wichita Ends Homestand with 6-3 Win against Tahoe

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder celebrate with the crowd

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a four-game homestand on Sunday afternoon, earning a 6-3 victory against Tahoe at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Kobe Walker, Jay Dickman, Joe Carroll and Nolan Kneen led the way with two points apiece. Trevor Gorsuch grabbed his ninth win of the year, stopping 34 shots.

Walker opened the scoring at 3:39 of the first period. Kneen let a shot go from the blue line that hit Nolan Burke's stick at the front of the net. With one hand on his stick, Walker tipped it through Jesper Vikman for his 17th of the year.

Just 31 seconds later, Troy Loggins tied the game at one. As he was coming into the zone, he unloaded a shot past Gorsuch and put home the rebound for his first of two in the game.

Dickman recaptured the lead at 11:24. He came off the goal line near the left post and jammed home a power play tally to make it 2-1.

Loggins answered at 17:48 with his second of the frame. Logan Nelson found him in the slot all alone and he beat Gorsuch for his 17th of the season.

In the second, Jake Wahlin connected for his sixth of the year to make it 3-2. Gorsuch made an outstanding save on one end. Dickman lifted an outlet pass up the left wall to spring Wahlin. He skated into the zone and fired a shot that beat Vikman to the far side past his glove.

Luke Grainger extended the lead to 4-2 at 5:09. During a broken play in the slot, he rifled a shot through traffic for his sixth of the season.

Adam Robbins cut it back to a one-goal margin at 7:08. He redirected a pass through the slot for his eighth of the year.

At 11:58, Walker recorded his second of the game. Peter Bates stole a puck at the right circle. He found Walker at the back door to make it 5-3.

Tahoe pulled Vikman with 2:30 left in the game. Carroll found a loose puck near the left boards and sent it the length of the ice to make it 6-3.

Wichita takes four out of a possible six points during the weekend. The Thunder have scored at least six goals in four of the last six games. Over the last six outings, Wichita has registered 37 goals.

Walker extended his point-streak to eight games and added his fourth multi-goal outing of the season. Carroll has points in six-straight and five points in his last two contests. Dickman has four points in his last two games adding a goal and an assist. He is six points away from 300 in his ECHL career. Kneen has six assists in his last five games.

The Thunder went 2-for-2 on the power play. The Knight Monsters were 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

Wichita heads on the road for a pair of games next weekend against Idaho. The Thunder returns to INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday, February 28 against the Tulsa Oilers.

