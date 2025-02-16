Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that forward Alex Campbell has been loaned to the club from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Campbell, 23, joins the Gladiators following 18 games with the Admirals this year, where the offensive-minded forward has amassed six points (2g, 4a). The Chateauguay, Quebec native began his professional career with Milwaukee this past year, where in nine games, he tallied three goals.

On March 28th, 2024, Campbell simultaneously signed an amateur try-out with the Admirals for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, and a one-year, American Hockey League contract with Milwaukee for the 2024-25 campaign.

Prior to turning pro, Campbell played a majority of his collegiate hockey at Clarkson University, where he was teammates with current Gladiator goaltender Ethan Haider for three seasons.

Last year, his final in college before turning pro, Campbell skated in 36 games with Northeastern University, where he recorded 42 points (22g, 20a). Campbell's 22 goals that season only trailed Cutter Gauthier (5th overall pick, 2022 NHL Draft), Macklin Celebrini (1st overall pick, 2024 NHL Draft), Ryan Leonard (8th overall pick, 2023 NHL Draft), and Will Smith (4th overall pick, 2023 NHL Draft) for the most in the Hockey East Conference.

Alex Campbell is with the club in Savannah, and will wear #13 with the Gladiators.

