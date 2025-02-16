Americans Swept by Worcester
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans goaltender Dylan Wells and defenseman Quinn Warmuth
(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)
Dallas, Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans dropped the final game of a three-game series with the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon losing 3-1 at CUTX Event Center.
The Worcester Railers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and never looked back. Worcester outshot the Americans 16-4 in the opening period.
The lone Allen goal came in the second period as Captain Brayden Watts scored his 17th of the season to cut the Railers lead to 3-1, a power play goal for Allen, but that was as close as the Americans would get.
The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power play on Sunday. and 2 -for-11 over the last two games.
Harrison Blaisdell saw his five-game point streak come to an end. Over that stretch, he scored three goals and added two assists.
The Americans head to Kansas City this week for a three-game series starting next Wednesday night. The team is currently on a seven-game losing streak.
With Sunday's loss, the Americans are five points behind 7th place Utah, and nine points behind sixth place Rapid City.
Three Stars:
1. WOR - H. Ollas
2. WOR - J. Kaplan
3. WOR - T. Kobryn
Brett Ferguson: "We didn't come out ready to play today and it cost us. We made some mistakes in our own end in the first period that led to their goals."
Allen Americans goaltender Dylan Wells and defenseman Quinn Warmuth
(Dave Dudich)
