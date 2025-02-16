Americans Swept by Worcester

Allen Americans goaltender Dylan Wells and defenseman Quinn Warmuth

Dallas, Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans dropped the final game of a three-game series with the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon losing 3-1 at CUTX Event Center.

The Worcester Railers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and never looked back. Worcester outshot the Americans 16-4 in the opening period.

The lone Allen goal came in the second period as Captain Brayden Watts scored his 17th of the season to cut the Railers lead to 3-1, a power play goal for Allen, but that was as close as the Americans would get.

The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power play on Sunday. and 2 -for-11 over the last two games.

Harrison Blaisdell saw his five-game point streak come to an end. Over that stretch, he scored three goals and added two assists.

The Americans head to Kansas City this week for a three-game series starting next Wednesday night. The team is currently on a seven-game losing streak.

With Sunday's loss, the Americans are five points behind 7th place Utah, and nine points behind sixth place Rapid City.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - H. Ollas

2. WOR - J. Kaplan

3. WOR - T. Kobryn

Brett Ferguson: "We didn't come out ready to play today and it cost us. We made some mistakes in our own end in the first period that led to their goals."

