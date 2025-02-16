K-Wings Drop Sunday Matchup against Komets

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-26-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, came up short against the Fort Wayne Komets (29-16-2-0) Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 5-0.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring 1:14 into the game, tacking on a goal at the 6:57 mark to make it 2-0.

The Komets added a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period, scoring again at the 5:27 mark to push the lead to four. Fort Wayne scored once more on the power play at the 11:21 mark of the frame to finish the scoring.

Jonathan Lemieux (9-15-1-0) made 10 saves in the first two periods in defeat. Hunter Vorva handled the third period in relief, stopping all nine shots faced. Kalamazoo took the shot total, 35-24.

Kalamazoo comes home to face the Reading Royals (18-21-7-1) at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Wings Event Center. Get your tickets HERE.

