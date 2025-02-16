K-Wings Drop Sunday Matchup against Komets
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-26-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, came up short against the Fort Wayne Komets (29-16-2-0) Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 5-0.
Fort Wayne opened the scoring 1:14 into the game, tacking on a goal at the 6:57 mark to make it 2-0.
The Komets added a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period, scoring again at the 5:27 mark to push the lead to four. Fort Wayne scored once more on the power play at the 11:21 mark of the frame to finish the scoring.
Jonathan Lemieux (9-15-1-0) made 10 saves in the first two periods in defeat. Hunter Vorva handled the third period in relief, stopping all nine shots faced. Kalamazoo took the shot total, 35-24.
Kalamazoo comes home to face the Reading Royals (18-21-7-1) at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Wings Event Center. Get your tickets HERE.
The Wizards, Wands and Wings ticket package is back this year! Join us, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, as the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders, and get 4 tickets, 4 lightning bolt necklaces and 1 free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.
