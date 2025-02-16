Stingrays Cap off Weekend with Thrilling Overtime Victory
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The Stingrays secured their third consecutive win with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon. Josh Wilkins scored the overtime winner, while Kyler Kupka (x2), Charlie Combs, and Tyler Weiss also scored for South Carolina. Garin Bjorklund stopped 39 of 44 shots in the win.
Brendan Harris opened the scoring for Jacksonville with a power-play goal 11:13 into the first period. The Stingrays tied the game 41 seconds into the second period on their first power-play opportunity when Combs knocked in his 15th of the year on a snapshot from the slot.
The Stingrays took the lead 12 minutes later when Weiss beat Jacksonville's goaltender Matt Vernon with a turnaround shot from the left wall for his third goal in his last two games.
Jacksonville evened the game at two when Liam Coughlin snuck behind the defense and beat Bjorklund with a backhand on a partial break. They retook the lead when Olivier Nadeau redirected a Noah Laaouan shot for Jacksonville's third power-play goal of the afternoon. The Stingrays trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.
Kupka tied the game at three with a wrist shot from the left circle 4:06 into the third period. The Icemen pulled back in front five minutes later when Nadeau scored on a shot from right in front of the net to give Jacksonville their fourth power-play goal of the game.
The Stingrays needed their power play to deliver and tie the game again. Kupka one-timed a Wilkins feed late in South Carolina's third power play opportunity to even the score at four apiece. The goal was Kupka's team-leading 25th of the year and his ninth power-play tally of the season.
The two teams went to overtime, and Wilkins secured the extra point for the Stingrays with a nice move from forehand to backhand after he collected a feed from Combs. The goal was Wilkins' 14th of the season.
The Stingrays are back in action on Wednesday morning when the Worcester Railers come to town for the team's annual Education Day game. Puck drop is set for 10:30 am.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays forward Kyler Kupka
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025
- Komets Blank Wings 5-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bison Lose Third Straight - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Drop Sunday Matchup against Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavericks Fall 2-1 to Oilers in Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Finish Weekend Strong in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Swept by Worcester - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Cap off Weekend with Thrilling Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Nail Wheeling in First of Two Meetings - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Knight Monsters Fall in Game Three, Lose Series in Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Lions Take Three of Three in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Ends Homestand with 6-3 Win against Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Sweep Americans with 3-1 Finale Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Hop over Nailers, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Fall Again to the Lions, 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard & Sawyer Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Called up to Abbotsford by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Closes Homestand with Rubber Match vs. Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Host Worcester in the Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Scores Six, Wins Sixth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Pelt 54 Shots But Fall in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime, 6-5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Purpura Saves 34, Sellar Records Multi-Point Game in Royals' "Pink in the Rink" Win Over Norfolk, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Walsh Scores in OT, Savannah Beats Greenville 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Hook the Steelheads 6-5 on Fishing Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Worcester in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Cap off Weekend with Thrilling Overtime Victory
- Stingrays Defeat Wheeling Nailers 3-1
- Ryan Hofer Reassigned to Stingrays
- Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 5-3 Win
- Six Remaining Stingrays Home Games in February Feature Exciting Themes and Promotions