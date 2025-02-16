Komets Blank Wings 5-0

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The return match between the Komets and Wings occurred at the Coliseum on Sunday, with the Komets prevailing 5-0.

The scoring began with Alex Aleardi netting a goal on the game's first shot at 1:14, with assists coming from goaltender Conner Ungar and Kyle Mayhew. Not to be outdone, rookie Nick Deakin-Poot scored on the Komet's second shot of the game at 6:57 with assists from Michael Gildon and Kirill Tyutyayev.

With the Komets up 2-0 in the second period, the Komets nabbed a power-play goal from Tyutyayev as Kyle Mayhew and Jack Dugan assisted on the tally just forty seconds into the period. Nolan Volcan and Anthony Petruzzelli added goals at the end of the frame to make the game 5-0 after two periods of play.

In the third, Ungar solidified the shutout with eight saves in the period with a game total of 35.

