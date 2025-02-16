Komets Blank Wings 5-0
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The return match between the Komets and Wings occurred at the Coliseum on Sunday, with the Komets prevailing 5-0.
The scoring began with Alex Aleardi netting a goal on the game's first shot at 1:14, with assists coming from goaltender Conner Ungar and Kyle Mayhew. Not to be outdone, rookie Nick Deakin-Poot scored on the Komet's second shot of the game at 6:57 with assists from Michael Gildon and Kirill Tyutyayev.
With the Komets up 2-0 in the second period, the Komets nabbed a power-play goal from Tyutyayev as Kyle Mayhew and Jack Dugan assisted on the tally just forty seconds into the period. Nolan Volcan and Anthony Petruzzelli added goals at the end of the frame to make the game 5-0 after two periods of play.
In the third, Ungar solidified the shutout with eight saves in the period with a game total of 35.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025
- Cyclones Held Scoreless, Lose to Fuel 2-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Simon Boyko Scores Twice & Alex Campbell Nets One in his Debut, But Atlanta Loses to Savannah, 4-3 in Overtime - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Blank Wings 5-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bison Lose Third Straight - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Drop Sunday Matchup against Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavericks Fall 2-1 to Oilers in Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Finish Weekend Strong in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Swept by Worcester - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Cap off Weekend with Thrilling Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Nail Wheeling in First of Two Meetings - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Knight Monsters Fall in Game Three, Lose Series in Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Lions Take Three of Three in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Ends Homestand with 6-3 Win against Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Sweep Americans with 3-1 Finale Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Hop over Nailers, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Fall Again to the Lions, 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard & Sawyer Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Called up to Abbotsford by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Closes Homestand with Rubber Match vs. Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Host Worcester in the Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Scores Six, Wins Sixth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Pelt 54 Shots But Fall in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime, 6-5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Purpura Saves 34, Sellar Records Multi-Point Game in Royals' "Pink in the Rink" Win Over Norfolk, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Walsh Scores in OT, Savannah Beats Greenville 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Hook the Steelheads 6-5 on Fishing Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Worcester in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Blank Wings 5-0
- Komets Gain 2-1 Over Kalamazoo
- Komets Hang On For Win Over Cyclones
- Komets Set for Three Big Divisional Games
- Komets Fall in Overtime 4-3 to Toledo