Thunder Closes Homestand with Rubber Match vs. Tahoe

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Jeremie Bucheler (left)

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Jeremie Bucheler (left)(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a four-game homestand this afternoon at2:05 p.m. against Tahoe.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Knight Monsters. All-time, Wichita is 66-46-11 against expansion teams.

Today's rubber match is the final meeting in the season-series between the two teams at INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita will head to Tahoe during the final week of the year.

Last night, the Thunder outlasted the Knight Monsters in a high-scoring affair with 9-7 victory.

With the win, the Thunder moved into a third-place tie with 60 points. Tahoe is in second place with 62.

Wichita and Tahoe combined for 16 goals last night. It was the highest scoring game of the season. The Thunder equaled their season-high for goals in a game with nine. It was also the third time this season that Wichita scored nine against their opponent. Wichita hit that mark last Saturday night at Allen, winning 9-2. The Thunder offense has erupted for 31 goals over their last five games.

Joe Carroll recorded three helpers last night, which is a season-high for assists in a game. Carroll extended his point-streak to five games (3g, 6a).

Luke Grainger recorded his fifth goal of the season and added two assists last night. He has points in five of his last six contests (3g, 6a). The rookie forward from Western Michigan has goals in back-to-back games.

Jay Dickman tallied two points last night. He reached the 20-goal plateau for the fourth-straight season. Dickman is nine points from 300 in his ECHL career. He also moved into third place all-time in Thunder history in games played (330).

Nolan Burke tallied two goals last night, including the game-winner in the third. It was his second multi-goal game of the year.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil is tied for third with 53 points...Declan Smith has points in five of his last six games (3g, 5a)...Jeremie Bucheler is first in power play assists by a rookie (13) and first with 15 power play points, also by a rookie...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.78)...Wichita is 18-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 20-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 13-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

TAHOE NOTES - Simon Pinard has points in three of his last four games and recently played in his 100th career game on February 8...Sloan Stanick was named ECHL Rookie of the Month for December, tallying 21 points (8g, 13a)...Jett Jones has 17 goals on just 50 shots, putting him first in the league in shooting percentage (34%)...Former Thunder forward Logan Nelson has 11 points in his last 15 games...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.