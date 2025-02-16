Knight Monsters Fall in Game Three, Lose Series in Wichita

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Tahoe Knight Monsters exchange congratulations along the bench

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tahoe Knight Monsters exchange congratulations along the bench(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

For the second straight game, the Tahoe Knight Monsters were unable to complete a late comeback against Wichita, falling 6-3 in the series finale against the Thunder. Troy Loggins scored two more goals and Adam Robbins chipped in with a goal as well, but it wasn't enough as Tahoe dropped the series in game three.

The first period carried over the scoring trends from game two, as both teams struck early and often. The Thunder opened the scoring on a Kobe Walker power-play goal just under four minutes in and Loggins, who had a hat trick in game two, responded 30 seconds later to tie it up at one.

Jay Dickman scored his second power play goal in as many games to give the Thunder the lead right back later in the frame. But six minutes later it was Loggins again who notched the tying goal for Tahoe, and the buzzer sounded on the first with both squads knotted up at two.

The second period featured Wichita controlling the pace of play, firing off 13 shots and scoring three times. Jake Wahlin and Luke Grainger each scored within the first five minutes, giving them a lead they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the contest.

While Robbins scored a tip in goal two minutes later to cut the deficit to one, Walker tapped in a perfect backdoor feed from Peter Bates to extend Wichita's lead back to two.

The Knight Monsters dominated the sheet in the third period, firing 18 shots on goal and only allowing five against. But Wichita netminder Trevor Gorsuch was impeccable and turned away all 18 to lead the Thunder to victory. Despite the strong third period effort for Tahoe, Joe Carroll scored an empty net goal to seal the series.

The limited opportunities by the Thunder were shut out by Tahoe netminder Jesper Vikman in the period, who concluded the contest with a save percentage of .821% and 23 stops.

The loss drops Tahoe to third in the Mountain Division, and they are now 1-4-1 in their last six contests against divisional opponents.

They will look to bounce back as they head to Florida to face off against the Everblades this Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Knight Monsters Broadcast network and FloHockey.TV. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.