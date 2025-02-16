Bison Lose Third Straight

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison fell in a hard-fought game against the Toledo Walleye by a 5-2 score on Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

2:19 into the first period, Mitchell Lewandowski broke the deadlock with his 14th tally of the season. Colin Swoyer and Sam Craggs recorded assists on the goal. The Bison responded swiftly at the 7:57 mark with Maxim Barbashev cleaning up a rebound after a shot from Carter Berger. Bryce Montgomery also recorded an assist on Barbashev's third goal of the season. The Walleye wouldn't settle with a tie in the first, scoring at the 15:58 mark. Craggs recorded an unassisted goal for his 14th of the season to give the Walleye a 2-1 lead to end the first frame.

The second period saw the score remain the same throughout the 20 minutes. Despite limited action around the net, the Bison outshot the Walleye by an 8-7 margin.

The Walleye picked up where they ended the first period by scoring two goals in three minutes to open the third frame. At the 5:58 mark, Brandon Hawkins recorded his 29th goal of the season. Bobby Russell and Tyler Spezia notched assists on the goal. Shortly after, Spezia netted his 24th tally of the season from Hawkins and Carson Bantle to give the Walleye a 4-1 lead. The Bison would crawl within two goals after a Ryan Siedem powerplay goal. Patrick Bajkov and Blake McLaughlin recorded assists on Siedem's third tally of the year at 16:25. With under two minutes remaining, Spezia recorded his second goal at the 18:44 mark on an empty net opportunity. The goal was unassisted and closed out the game with Toledo winning 5-2.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 28 of 32 shots in his Bison debut. Jan Bednar recorded the win with 33 saves on 35 shots. Bloomington went 1-for-5 on the power play and killed both penalties against them.

The Legacy Weekend Package is now available for purchase! The package includes one platinum center ice seat on February 21 (All-You-Can-Eat Night), one platinum center ice seat on February 22 (New York Rangers Night), a VIP meet-and-greet with Adam Graves and a Bison hat for just $49! To purchase, click HERE, or call (309) 965-HERD.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.