Rush Scores Six, Wins Sixth Straight

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush goaltender Matt Radomsky

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush won its sixth consecutive game with a wild 6-4 victory over the Maine Mariners at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday morning.

Playing its first-ever Midnight Madness game, the two teams got off to an electric start when Parker Bowman fought Maine goaltender Ryan Bischel less than two minutes into the contest.

Billy Constantinou, Chaz Smedsrud, and Luke Mylymok scored for the Rush in the first period and Rapid City took a 3-1 lead into the break.

Maine came back in the second and tallied 29 shots on goal, the most by an ECHL team in a single period this season. The Mariners netted the next three goals to take a brief lead until Trevor Janicke put home an unassisted shorthanded goal.

Janicke followed up his game-tying goal with the game-winner 8:22 into the third. The rookie forward from Maple Grove, Minn. has four goals and nine points over his last four games. Charles Martin tacked on the empty-net goal to seal the sweep.

Overall, the Rush offense was in peak form this week. In three games, Rapid City scored 15 goals against the Mariners. It has scored 28 goals over the last six games.

Matt Radomsky faced a barrage of shots, but got through unscathed to earn his fourth consecutive win. 'Rads' made 50 saves, a season-high and the second-most in his professional career.

This is Rapid City's first six-game winning streak since March of 2023. The Rush swept Idaho in a three-game series before doing the same to Maine.

Next game: Friday, February 21 at Utah. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from the Maverik Center.

