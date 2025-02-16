Railers Sweep Americans with 3-1 Finale Win

Worcester Railers goaltender Hugo Ollas

Allen, TX - The Worcester Railers HC (23-20-2-4 52pts) beat the Allen Americans (13-27-7-2, 35pts), on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 3,144 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the North Charleston Coliseum taking on the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, February 16th at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Worcester got the scoring started as they tacked on the first three goals of the game in the first period. The first came from Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1), followed by Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) and it was Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1) who finished off the first period trifecta. Brayden Watts (1-0-1) scored the first goal for Allen on the power play 11:35 into the second period making it 3-1. Neither team would net one in the third period leading us to the 3-1 Worcester win.

For the second time in the weekend series the Railers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead. Jordan Kaplan (16th) started the scoring party 11:21 into the first period. Tyler Kobryn (4th) followed up Kaplan 15:06 into the first, and it was Lincoln Hatten (5th) who scored the third Worcester goal in the period giving them a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the second. Shots favored Worcester 16-4 in the first period.

Allen had three power play opportunities in the second period, it was not until the third power play that they grabbed their first goal of the night. It was Brayden Watts (17th) who cut the Railers lead to two. Watts had the only goal of the period, giving Worcester a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. Shots favored Allen 17-10 in the second period.

Despite a 5-on-3 power play chance for Worcester as well as an Allen power play chance neither team was able to cash in on their respective opportunities. The scoreless period led to a 3-1 final, with Worcester walking away with the series sweep over the Allen Americans. Allen outshot Worcester 16-8 in the third, and 37-34 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1, +1, 4 Shots), 2nd Star: Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1, +1, 2 shots), 1st Star: Hugo Ollas (36 Saves, 1 GA, .972 SV%)... Final shots favored Allen 37-34... Dylan Wells (7-7-0-2) made 31 saves on 34 shots for Allen... Hugo Ollas (8-8-1-2) made 36 saves on 37 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Allen went 1-for-5... Matthew Boudens (IR), Mark Cheremeta (DNP), Anthony Hora (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP), and Kolby Johnson (SUSP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin and Jordan Kaplan led the Railers in shots with 5... The Railers are now 4-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Americans and 4-0-0-0 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center against Allen

