Railers Sweep Americans with 3-1 Finale Win
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
Allen, TX - The Worcester Railers HC (23-20-2-4 52pts) beat the Allen Americans (13-27-7-2, 35pts), on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 3,144 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the North Charleston Coliseum taking on the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, February 16th at 10:30 a.m. EST.
Worcester got the scoring started as they tacked on the first three goals of the game in the first period. The first came from Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1), followed by Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) and it was Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1) who finished off the first period trifecta. Brayden Watts (1-0-1) scored the first goal for Allen on the power play 11:35 into the second period making it 3-1. Neither team would net one in the third period leading us to the 3-1 Worcester win.
For the second time in the weekend series the Railers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead. Jordan Kaplan (16th) started the scoring party 11:21 into the first period. Tyler Kobryn (4th) followed up Kaplan 15:06 into the first, and it was Lincoln Hatten (5th) who scored the third Worcester goal in the period giving them a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the second. Shots favored Worcester 16-4 in the first period.
Allen had three power play opportunities in the second period, it was not until the third power play that they grabbed their first goal of the night. It was Brayden Watts (17th) who cut the Railers lead to two. Watts had the only goal of the period, giving Worcester a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. Shots favored Allen 17-10 in the second period.
Despite a 5-on-3 power play chance for Worcester as well as an Allen power play chance neither team was able to cash in on their respective opportunities. The scoreless period led to a 3-1 final, with Worcester walking away with the series sweep over the Allen Americans. Allen outshot Worcester 16-8 in the third, and 37-34 in the game.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1, +1, 4 Shots), 2nd Star: Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1, +1, 2 shots), 1st Star: Hugo Ollas (36 Saves, 1 GA, .972 SV%)... Final shots favored Allen 37-34... Dylan Wells (7-7-0-2) made 31 saves on 34 shots for Allen... Hugo Ollas (8-8-1-2) made 36 saves on 37 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Allen went 1-for-5... Matthew Boudens (IR), Mark Cheremeta (DNP), Anthony Hora (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP), and Kolby Johnson (SUSP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin and Jordan Kaplan led the Railers in shots with 5... The Railers are now 4-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Americans and 4-0-0-0 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center against Allen
Images from this story
|
Worcester Railers goaltender Hugo Ollas
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025
- Swamp Rabbits Nail Wheeling in First of Two Meetings - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Knight Monsters Fall in Game Three, Lose Series in Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Lions Take Three of Three in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Ends Homestand with 6-3 Win against Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Sweep Americans with 3-1 Finale Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Hop over Nailers, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Fall Again to the Lions, 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard & Sawyer Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Called up to Abbotsford by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Closes Homestand with Rubber Match vs. Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Host Worcester in the Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Scores Six, Wins Sixth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Pelt 54 Shots But Fall in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime, 6-5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Purpura Saves 34, Sellar Records Multi-Point Game in Royals' "Pink in the Rink" Win Over Norfolk, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Walsh Scores in OT, Savannah Beats Greenville 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Hook the Steelheads 6-5 on Fishing Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Worcester in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.