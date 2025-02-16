ECHL Transactions - February 16

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 16, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Savva Smirnov, F activated from reserve

add Greg Smith, F activated from reserve

delete Taylor Ford, D placed on reserve

delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Mike Van Unen, D activated from reserve

add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Ryan Kenny, G activated from reserve

add Kale Howarth, F activated from reserve

delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa Wild

Kalamazoo:

add Hunter Vorva, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Quinn Preston, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

delete Ty Young, G recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Kansas City:

add Blair Sanders, G added as emergency backup goalie

Norfolk:

add Grant Hebert, F signed contract

delete Carson Golder, F recalled by Manitoba

Reading:

delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve

delete Reece Vitelli, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Ryan Hofer, F assigned by Hershey

delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Ruslan Gazizov, F activated from reserve

add Anthony Costantini, D activated from reserve

delete Cade McNelly, D placed on reserve

delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

delete James Hardie, F suspended by Wheeling 2/14

Worcester:

add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve

delete Anthony Hora, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.