ECHL Transactions - February 16
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 16, 2025:
Adirondack:
add Savva Smirnov, F activated from reserve
add Greg Smith, F activated from reserve
delete Taylor Ford, D placed on reserve
delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve
Allen:
add Mike Van Unen, D activated from reserve
add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve
delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve
delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Ryan Kenny, G activated from reserve
add Kale Howarth, F activated from reserve
delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve
delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa Wild
Kalamazoo:
add Hunter Vorva, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Quinn Preston, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve
delete Ty Young, G recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Kansas City:
add Blair Sanders, G added as emergency backup goalie
Norfolk:
add Grant Hebert, F signed contract
delete Carson Golder, F recalled by Manitoba
Reading:
delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve
delete Reece Vitelli, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Ryan Hofer, F assigned by Hershey
delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Ruslan Gazizov, F activated from reserve
add Anthony Costantini, D activated from reserve
delete Cade McNelly, D placed on reserve
delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve
delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve
delete James Hardie, F suspended by Wheeling 2/14
Worcester:
add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve
delete Anthony Hora, D placed on reserve
