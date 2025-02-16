Simon Boyko Scores Twice & Alex Campbell Nets One in his Debut, But Atlanta Loses to Savannah, 4-3 in Overtime
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (21-22-5-2) were defeated by the Savannah Ghost Pirates (23-23-2-0) on Sunday afternoon, by a final score of 4-3 in overtime, at Enmarket Arena, in Savannah, Georgia.
Drew DeRidder got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Keith Kinkaid got the nod for the home team.
Inside the opening five minutes of the game, Randy Hernandez and Alex Campbell would both get opportunities all alone on the net minder, but Keith Kinkaid shut the door.
At 7:09, Ghost Pirates defenseman Andrea Anania (1st) would score his first goal of the season, assisted by Kai Schwindt and Pat Guay
A few minutes later, at 15:47, fresh off his overtime winner last night, Liam Walsh (10th) scored the second goal of the period for the Ghost Pirates.
Despite out-shooting Savannah 16-12 after one period, the Glads found themselves down a pair of goals.
At 5:39 of the second period, Alex Campbell (1st) scored in his Gladiator debut, deflecting home a beautiful backhanded pass from Chad Nychuk.
At 13:40, Devon Paliani scored his 20th goal of the campaign, assisted by Connor Lovie and Pat Guay, giving the Ghost Pirates a two goal advantage once more.
18 seconds later, the Gladiators responded, as Simon Boyko (5th) tipped in his first goal as a Gladiator. Michael Marchesan set him up with a beautiful pass.
Searching for the club's second straight third period comeback, Simon Boyko (6th) came through again, absolutely blistering a wrist shot over Keith Kinkaid's left shoulder.
In overtime, the Glads outshot Savannah 8-5, but still lost, as Pat Guay (12th) called game with just 45 seconds remaining in the extra session.
Drew DeRidder made 35 saves on 39 shots in the loss for the Gladiators, while in the win for Savannah, Keith Kinkaid stopped 49 of 52.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025
- Joni Jurmo Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Held Scoreless, Lose to Fuel 2-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Simon Boyko Scores Twice & Alex Campbell Nets One in his Debut, But Atlanta Loses to Savannah, 4-3 in Overtime - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Blank Wings 5-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bison Lose Third Straight - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Drop Sunday Matchup against Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavericks Fall 2-1 to Oilers in Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Finish Weekend Strong in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Swept by Worcester - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Cap off Weekend with Thrilling Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Nail Wheeling in First of Two Meetings - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Knight Monsters Fall in Game Three, Lose Series in Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Lions Take Three of Three in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Ends Homestand with 6-3 Win against Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Sweep Americans with 3-1 Finale Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Hop over Nailers, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Fall Again to the Lions, 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard & Sawyer Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Called up to Abbotsford by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Closes Homestand with Rubber Match vs. Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Host Worcester in the Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Scores Six, Wins Sixth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Pelt 54 Shots But Fall in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime, 6-5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Purpura Saves 34, Sellar Records Multi-Point Game in Royals' "Pink in the Rink" Win Over Norfolk, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Walsh Scores in OT, Savannah Beats Greenville 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Hook the Steelheads 6-5 on Fishing Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Worcester in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Simon Boyko Scores Twice & Alex Campbell Nets One in his Debut, But Atlanta Loses to Savannah, 4-3 in Overtime
- Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals
- Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2
- Atlanta Receives Defenseman Chad Nychuk on Loan
- Atlanta Acquires Simon Boyko from Rapid City