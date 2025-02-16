Simon Boyko Scores Twice & Alex Campbell Nets One in his Debut, But Atlanta Loses to Savannah, 4-3 in Overtime

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (21-22-5-2) were defeated by the Savannah Ghost Pirates (23-23-2-0) on Sunday afternoon, by a final score of 4-3 in overtime, at Enmarket Arena, in Savannah, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Keith Kinkaid got the nod for the home team.

Inside the opening five minutes of the game, Randy Hernandez and Alex Campbell would both get opportunities all alone on the net minder, but Keith Kinkaid shut the door.

At 7:09, Ghost Pirates defenseman Andrea Anania (1st) would score his first goal of the season, assisted by Kai Schwindt and Pat Guay

A few minutes later, at 15:47, fresh off his overtime winner last night, Liam Walsh (10th) scored the second goal of the period for the Ghost Pirates.

Despite out-shooting Savannah 16-12 after one period, the Glads found themselves down a pair of goals.

At 5:39 of the second period, Alex Campbell (1st) scored in his Gladiator debut, deflecting home a beautiful backhanded pass from Chad Nychuk.

At 13:40, Devon Paliani scored his 20th goal of the campaign, assisted by Connor Lovie and Pat Guay, giving the Ghost Pirates a two goal advantage once more.

18 seconds later, the Gladiators responded, as Simon Boyko (5th) tipped in his first goal as a Gladiator. Michael Marchesan set him up with a beautiful pass.

Searching for the club's second straight third period comeback, Simon Boyko (6th) came through again, absolutely blistering a wrist shot over Keith Kinkaid's left shoulder.

In overtime, the Glads outshot Savannah 8-5, but still lost, as Pat Guay (12th) called game with just 45 seconds remaining in the extra session.

Drew DeRidder made 35 saves on 39 shots in the loss for the Gladiators, while in the win for Savannah, Keith Kinkaid stopped 49 of 52.

