Lions Take Three of Three in Glens Falls
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions were in Glens Falls, New York on Sunday afternoon to face the Adirondack Thunder for the fourth time this week (the first game was in Trois-Rivières, followed by three in Glens Falls). Luke Cavallin got the nod to start in goal for the Lions while Tyler Brennan was between the pipes for Adirondack.
The first period started somewhat quietly until the Thunder thought they were the first to get on the scoresheet, but the goal was disallowed as Adirondack's T.J. Friedmann was assessed a double minor for high-sticking. It then only took 49 seconds for the Lions' Tyler Hylland to make it 1-0 for Trois-Rivières. Nicolas Guay made it 2-0 at 12:20 and then Morgan Adams-Moisan increased the Lions' lead to 3-0 with a short-handed goal at 18:59.
The Thunder got on the scoreboard in the second period when Kevin O'Neil scored at 4:21. But Hylland then scored his second of the game at 14:24 to regain the Lions' three-goal lead. Thirty- six seconds later O'Neil notched his second of the game as well and the teams headed into the second intermission with the Lions ahead 4-2.
Trois-Rivières' Israel Mianscum made it 5-2 for the Lions at 6:43 of the third period and then Hylland registered the hat trick when he scored at 16:36. The Lions skated off the Cool Insuring Arena ice with a 6-2 victory.
