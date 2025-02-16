Ty Young Called up to Abbotsford by Canucks
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that goaltender Ty Young has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) from Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL).
Young, 20, has appeared in 17 games this season for the K-Wings, earning an 8-7-0-1 record with a 2.27 goals against average and .934 save percentage.
The rookie from Coaldale, AB also produced a 3-2-0-0 record in five games this season for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 2.41 goals against average and .915 save percentage.
Originally drafted by the Canucks as a 2022 fifth-round NHL Draft pick (No. 144 overall), Young made his professional debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 27 in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati.
Kalamazoo hits the road to face the Fort Wayne Komets (28-16-2-0) at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
