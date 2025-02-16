Mavericks Fall 2-1 to Oilers in Tulsa

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Kansas City Mavericks' 10-game point streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 loss to the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.

Kansas City struck first when Damien Giroux scored at 1:56 of the first period, assisted by Cam Morrison and Jackson Berezowski. However, Tulsa responded quickly with goals from Austin Albrecht (9:47) and Olivier Dame-Malka (13:38) to take the lead.

Despite outshooting the Oilers 34-33, the Mavericks couldn't find the equalizer through the final two periods.

Logan Neaton, making his season debut for the Mavericks, made key saves for Kansas City in net, while Tulsa's Talyn Boyko turned away 33 shots.

The Mavericks took 2 of 3 from Tulsa this weekend.

The game marked a milestone for Mavericks' Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potter, who celebrated his 650th game with the team.

Kansas City will look to bounce back when they return home on Wednesday for a 7:05 PM puck drop against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.