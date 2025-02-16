Mavericks Fall 2-1 to Oilers in Tulsa
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Tulsa, OK - The Kansas City Mavericks' 10-game point streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 loss to the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.
Kansas City struck first when Damien Giroux scored at 1:56 of the first period, assisted by Cam Morrison and Jackson Berezowski. However, Tulsa responded quickly with goals from Austin Albrecht (9:47) and Olivier Dame-Malka (13:38) to take the lead.
Despite outshooting the Oilers 34-33, the Mavericks couldn't find the equalizer through the final two periods.
Logan Neaton, making his season debut for the Mavericks, made key saves for Kansas City in net, while Tulsa's Talyn Boyko turned away 33 shots.
The Mavericks took 2 of 3 from Tulsa this weekend.
The game marked a milestone for Mavericks' Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potter, who celebrated his 650th game with the team.
Kansas City will look to bounce back when they return home on Wednesday for a 7:05 PM puck drop against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025
- Komets Blank Wings 5-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bison Lose Third Straight - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Drop Sunday Matchup against Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavericks Fall 2-1 to Oilers in Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Finish Weekend Strong in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Swept by Worcester - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Cap off Weekend with Thrilling Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Nail Wheeling in First of Two Meetings - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Knight Monsters Fall in Game Three, Lose Series in Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Lions Take Three of Three in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Ends Homestand with 6-3 Win against Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Sweep Americans with 3-1 Finale Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Hop over Nailers, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Fall Again to the Lions, 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard & Sawyer Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Called up to Abbotsford by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Closes Homestand with Rubber Match vs. Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Host Worcester in the Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Scores Six, Wins Sixth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Pelt 54 Shots But Fall in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime, 6-5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Purpura Saves 34, Sellar Records Multi-Point Game in Royals' "Pink in the Rink" Win Over Norfolk, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Walsh Scores in OT, Savannah Beats Greenville 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Hook the Steelheads 6-5 on Fishing Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Worcester in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.