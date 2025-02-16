Mariners Pelt 54 Shots But Fall in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD - The Maine Mariners registered 54 shots on goal, but fell by a 6-4 final score on Sunday morning in Rapid City. The Rush swept the three-game series despite three Maine power play goals. The game began at midnight Mountain Time.

Some fireworks came just two minutes into the game after a big hit by Rapid City's Parker Bowman on Maine defenseman Alex Sheehy. Mariners netminder Ryan Bischel responded by dropping the gloves with Bowman. The Rush jumped to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in a 49 second span. First, Connor Mylymok tipped a Billy Constantinou pass under the pad of Bischel at 7:04. Then, at 7:53, Chaz Smedsrud deflected Charles Martin's blue line shot. A Wyllum Deveaux power play goal got the Mariners on the board at 12:11, but it was answered just over a minute later by Luke Mylymok's backhander in the slot. Rapid City led 3-1 after 20 minutes.

The Mariners power play connected twice more in the second period to get the Mariners even. At 6:11 of the frame, Brooklyn Kalmikov ripped a one-timer from the top of the right circle for his 14th goal of the season to pull Maine within one. Then, it was Lynden McCallum finding the game-tying goal at 13:38, scooping up Kalmikov's rebound for Maine's third power play goal of the night. Less than a minute after that, Sebastian Vidmar scored his first goal since November 9th, ripping a shot just inside the post on the left wing to put the Mariners up, 4-3. A shorthanded tally from Trevor Janicke knotted the game back up at four before the end of the period - a period in which the Mariners pelted 29 shots on goal.

Janicke struck again to break the tie a little over eight minutes into the third. Charles Martin's long range empty netter sealed the 6-4 win. Matt Radomsky won for the second consecutive night in the Rush net, stopping 50 of 54 Mariners shots.

The Mariners (17-27-3-0) continue their road trip next weekend in Norfolk, with three games against the Admirals on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at The Scope.

