Purpura Saves 34, Sellar Records Multi-Point Game in Royals' "Pink in the Rink" Win Over Norfolk, 2-1

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (18-21-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (28-16-3-0), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, February 15th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (6-3-2-0) suffered the loss in goal with 34 saves on 35 shots faced while Norfolk's goaltender Thomas Milic (3-3-0-0) earned the win in goal with 27 saves on 29 shots faced.

Reading and Norfolk concluded the first period tied 1-1 on a game-opening goal from Shane Sellar (6) 3:03 into the game for the Royals followed by a Denis Smirnov goal at 18:50 of the opening frame.

Matt Miller (10) put the Royals back in front 1:58 into the second period with a redirection on Logan Britt's shot from the blue line. Reading sustained the one-goal lead with three penalties killed and 23 saves from Purpura in the final 40 minutes.

The Royals open a four-game in five-day road-trip out west on Wednesday, February 19th at Kalamazoo at 7:00 PM before facing Fort Wayne on Friday and Saturday at 7:35 PM, then concluding the road-trip at Wheeling on Sunday at 4:10 PM.

The Royals return home to host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, February 28th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

