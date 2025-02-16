Walleye Finish Weekend Strong in Win at Bloomington

Bloomington, IL - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison at Grossinger Motors Arena in the Sunday afternoon matchup with a final score of 5-2.

How it Happened:

Early on, at 2:19, Mitch Lewandowski went top shelf and got his first goal back with the Walleye after his time in the AHL. Assisting the goal was Colin Swoyer and Sam Craggs.

Bloomington tied it at 7:57 but the Walleye responded at 15:58 of the first after a turnover by the Bison in front of the net. Sam Craggs kept his weekend strong and shot the puck right off the turnover and put the Fish up by 1.

The second period was quiet and scoreless and the game remained 2-1 in favor of Toledo.

In the third, the dynamic duo, Brandon Hawkins and Tyler Spezia made their presence known.

Brandon Hawkins in his 350th professional game, got his 29th of the season. Bobby Russell and Tyler Spezia had the assists and the Fish led 3-1.

Just a few minutes later at 8:04, Tyler Spezia got a goal on an open net off a rebound from a Brandon Hawkins shot. Carson Bantle had the secondary assist.

Bloomington cut their lead to 2 on the power play at 16:25. However, Toledo restored their 3-goal lead with an empty netter by Tyler Spezia to give them the 5-2 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G, 1A)

2. TOL - T. Spezia (2G, 1A)

3. TOL - S. Craggs (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will have a busy week ahead with a 4-in-5 schedule, playing 4 games in 5 days. They will play the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday evening at Heritage Bank Center before traveling home for a full weekend of Walleye hockey at the Huntington Center. Puck drop on Wednesday is set for 7:35 p.m.

