Walsh Scores in OT, Savannah Beats Greenville 3-2

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Liam Walsh scored 50 seconds into overtime, giving the Savannah Ghost Pirates (22-23-2-0) a 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-22-4-2) on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Riley Hughes started the scoring 17:17 into the first period on the power play as Logan Drevitch's pass careened off Hughes' left skate and into the net. In his 18th ECHL game with Savannah this season, Hughes has 14 goals. Dennis Cesana picked up a secondary assist on the Ghost Pirates' opening goal.

Tyson Fawcett tied the game for Greenville in the second period with his seventh tally of the season at 12:03. Reece Vitelli added his 11th of the year at 15:26, deflecting a shot from Connor Lovie through Dryden McKay. Keaton Pehrson set up Lovie at the left point, leading to the goal.

Dru Krebs immediately responded, striking 30 seconds later, sending the game into the second intermission tied 2-2. Neither team scored in the third period, despite 19 combined shots between the clubs.

Walsh's ninth goal of the year marked his first professional overtime-winning goal and ninth point against Greenville this season (leading all SAV/GVL players in the season series). The Bridgeville, PA, native found a fluttering puck in the slot and ripped a quick shot over the left shoulder of Dryden McKay and underneath the crossbar.

Cesana added his second assist of the game on the goal while Pat Guay entered the scoresheet with an assist, as well. Evan Cormier made 28 saves on 30 shots, leading to his 11th win of the season. McKay made 35 saves in the overtime loss.

Savannah went 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Ghost Pirates are back in action Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Gladiators at Enmarket Arena. Puck drop is slated for 3:00 p.m.

