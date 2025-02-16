Cyclones Held Scoreless, Lose to Fuel 2-0

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones were shutout in a 2-0 loss against the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. A 20-save performance from Indy netminder Ryan Kenny gave Indy the two points over the Cyclones.

The lone goal of the first period came early, with the Fuel scoring a minute and fifteen seconds in. Forward Nathan Burke got control of the puck and picked the corner on Vyacheslav Peksa who was hugging the right post of the goal. Burke's 12th of the season gave the Fuel a 1-0 lead.

The Fuel's 1-0 lead would stay put through the end of the second period. The Fuel would lead the period with six shots on goal to the Cyclones five. Both teams were tied in shots on goal for the game with 13 by the end of the second period.

Forward Colin Bilek extended the lead for the Fuel to 2-0 scoring with 16:59 left to go in the third period. Bilek would take a first shot on net that would be saved by Peksa. Bilek then recovered the rebound, shot a second time, and scored. Bilek's 14th goal of the season was assisted by forwards Kyle Maksimovich and Bryan Lemos.

The Cyclones would attempt a final push with time expiring but couldn't find the net. The Cyclones would have eight shots on goal in the final period. The Fuel held on to win 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Cyclones next contest will be against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. Wednesday night will be a $2 Beer Night.

