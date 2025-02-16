Cyclones Held Scoreless, Lose to Fuel 2-0
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones were shutout in a 2-0 loss against the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. A 20-save performance from Indy netminder Ryan Kenny gave Indy the two points over the Cyclones.
The lone goal of the first period came early, with the Fuel scoring a minute and fifteen seconds in. Forward Nathan Burke got control of the puck and picked the corner on Vyacheslav Peksa who was hugging the right post of the goal. Burke's 12th of the season gave the Fuel a 1-0 lead.
The Fuel's 1-0 lead would stay put through the end of the second period. The Fuel would lead the period with six shots on goal to the Cyclones five. Both teams were tied in shots on goal for the game with 13 by the end of the second period.
Forward Colin Bilek extended the lead for the Fuel to 2-0 scoring with 16:59 left to go in the third period. Bilek would take a first shot on net that would be saved by Peksa. Bilek then recovered the rebound, shot a second time, and scored. Bilek's 14th goal of the season was assisted by forwards Kyle Maksimovich and Bryan Lemos.
The Cyclones would attempt a final push with time expiring but couldn't find the net. The Cyclones would have eight shots on goal in the final period. The Fuel held on to win 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.
The Cyclones next contest will be against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. Wednesday night will be a $2 Beer Night.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025
- Joni Jurmo Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Held Scoreless, Lose to Fuel 2-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Simon Boyko Scores Twice & Alex Campbell Nets One in his Debut, But Atlanta Loses to Savannah, 4-3 in Overtime - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Blank Wings 5-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bison Lose Third Straight - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Drop Sunday Matchup against Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavericks Fall 2-1 to Oilers in Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Finish Weekend Strong in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Swept by Worcester - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Cap off Weekend with Thrilling Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Nail Wheeling in First of Two Meetings - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Knight Monsters Fall in Game Three, Lose Series in Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Lions Take Three of Three in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Ends Homestand with 6-3 Win against Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Sweep Americans with 3-1 Finale Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Hop over Nailers, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Fall Again to the Lions, 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard & Sawyer Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Called up to Abbotsford by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Closes Homestand with Rubber Match vs. Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Host Worcester in the Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Scores Six, Wins Sixth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Pelt 54 Shots But Fall in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime, 6-5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Purpura Saves 34, Sellar Records Multi-Point Game in Royals' "Pink in the Rink" Win Over Norfolk, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Walsh Scores in OT, Savannah Beats Greenville 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Hook the Steelheads 6-5 on Fishing Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Worcester in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Held Scoreless, Lose to Fuel 2-0
- Cyclones' Offense Erupts, Defeat Bloomington 5-2 to End Road Trip
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against The Komets On Valentine's Day
- Cyclones Net Two Shorthanded Goals, Defeat Iowa 4-1 on the Road
- Cyclones Fall to the Mavericks 2-1 on Friday Night