Grizzlies Hook the Steelheads 6-5 on Fishing Night

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies' Mick Messner celebrates with teammates

West Valley City, Utah - Derek Daschke scored an overtime power play goal 5:03 in to give the Utah Grizzlies a 6-5 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Fishing Night at Maverik Center. Daschke had 2 goals and 2 assists and Keaton Mastrodonato had 1 goal and 3 assists in the Utah victory.

Idaho scored in the game's first shift as Wade Murphy got his 4th of the season 16 seconds in. Utah's Craig Armstrong collected a rebound from a Daschke shot 11:37 in to tie the contest. Cooper Jones gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead on a 4 on 4 goal 16:39 in. The Grizzlies led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Mastrodonato extended Utah's lead to 3-1 with a power play goal 9:55 into the second period. Idaho's Demetrios Koumontzis redirected a Reece Harsch shot 12:18 in to cut into Utah's lead. Utah scored their second power play goal of the second period as Cody Corbett earned his third goal of the season 19:49 in. The Grizz led 4-2 after two periods. Utah is now 13-0-0-1 when leading after two periods this season.

Steelheads scored a third period goal as Matthew Seminoff got his second power play goal of the series 1:32 in. Idaho tied up the contest on Ryan Gagnon's first as a Steelhead unassisted 7:41 in. Derek Daschke scored on a power play 14:10 in to give Utah a 5-4 lead. Idaho scored a power play goal to tie up the contest 15:38 as Ty Pelton-Byce got his 18th on the year.

Utah got a power play for the first minute 37 seconds of overtime. Utah didn't capitalize on the power play as they had 2 shots on goal. Later in overtime the Steelheads got a bench minor for too many men on the ice 3:46 in. Daschke's scored from the left wing as he gets his second overtime game winning goal of the season as Utah gets the extra standings point. The Grizzlies have 17 wins this season and they have scored 4 or more goals in every victory.

Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 31 of 36 as he earned his team leading 9th win of the season. Idaho's Bryan Thomson saved 38 of 44. The Grizzlies went 4 for 8 on the power play, Idaho was 2 for 5.

The rubber match of the three-game series is on Monday afternoon at 3 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 Stars

1. Derek Daschke (Utah) - 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 shots.

2. Keaton Mastrodonato (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 assists, 5 shots.

3. Cody Corbett (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 shots.

