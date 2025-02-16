Thunder Fall Again to the Lions, 6-2

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder dropped another game to the Trois-Rivieres Lions, this time 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena.

Trois-Rivieres scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead. Tyler Hylland opened the scoring midway through the first period on the power play as T.J Friedmann sat in the penalty box with a double minor. Xavier Cormier and Brycen Martin picked up the assists.

Nicholas Guay and Tyler Hylland both added goals in the first period at 12:20 and 18:59 for a 3-0 advantage after 20 minutes of play.

Adirondack opened the scoring in the second period as Kevin O'Neil redirected the puck from Ty Gibson for his 14th of the year. The goal came at 4:21 of the second with assists from Gibson and Alex Young and the deficit was 3-1.

Tyler Hylland scored his third of the game on the power play at 14:24 as he took a pass at the hash marks and beat Tyler Brennan for a 4-1 lead. The lone assist went to Xavier Cormier on Hylland's eighth goal of the year.

Kevin O'Neil scored his second goal of the game on the power play with five minutes remaining in the second. O'Neil took a pass from Brendan Less and sent a long shot off the post and into the net for his 15th of the year. Less and Alex Young were awarded assists and the Thunder trailed 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Trois-Rivieres added a power-play goal in the third period as Israel Mianscum sent a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Tyler Brennan for a 5-2 lead at the 6:43 mark. Wyatt McLeod picked up the lone assist on the Lions' third power-play goal of the game.

Tyler Hylland scored his fourth of the game late in regulation in the 6-2 win over Adirondack.

The Thunder return home March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.