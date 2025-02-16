ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Wheeling's Peter Laviolette has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #685, Wheeling at South Carolina, on Feb. 15.
Laviolette is fined and suspended under Rule #70.3 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.
Laviolette will miss Wheeling's games at Greenville (Feb. 16 and Feb. 17), vs. Tulsa (Feb. 21 and Feb. 22) and vs. Reading (Feb. 23).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025
- Ty Young Called up to Abbotsford by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Closes Homestand with Rubber Match vs. Tahoe - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Host Worcester in the Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Forward Alex Campbell Loaned to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Scores Six, Wins Sixth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Pelt 54 Shots But Fall in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime, 6-5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Purpura Saves 34, Sellar Records Multi-Point Game in Royals' "Pink in the Rink" Win Over Norfolk, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Walsh Scores in OT, Savannah Beats Greenville 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Hook the Steelheads 6-5 on Fishing Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Worcester in a Shootout - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.