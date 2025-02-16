ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Wheeling's Peter Laviolette has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #685, Wheeling at South Carolina, on Feb. 15.

Laviolette is fined and suspended under Rule #70.3 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.

Laviolette will miss Wheeling's games at Greenville (Feb. 16 and Feb. 17), vs. Tulsa (Feb. 21 and Feb. 22) and vs. Reading (Feb. 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

